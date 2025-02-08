OPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 Released At opsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

OPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the OPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023. Candidates who took the exam can view their results on the official website at opsc.gov.in. The preliminary exam was held on December 15, 2024, and 4,799 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the Odisha Civil Services Main written exam. The registration for this recruitment drive was open from January 17 to February 16, 2024. This drive aims to fill 399 vacancies in the organization.

Candidates who qualified in the Prelims will proceed to the Main examination, which consists of a written test and an interview. The Main exam carries a total of 2,000 marks, with 250 marks assigned to the Interview/Personality Test. The registration for this recruitment drive started on January 17, 2024, and closed on February 16, 2024.

OPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023: Steps to download here

Go to the official OPSC website at opsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for OPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023.

A PDF file will open; candidates can find their roll numbers in the list.

Download the file and print a copy for future reference.

"On the basis of the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2023, held on 15.12.2024 pursuant to Advt. No.-20 of 2023-24, 4799 (1573-w) candidates have been provisionally qualified for admission to Odisha Civil Services Main (Written) Examination-2023. The detailed programme of OCS (Main) Written Examination-2023 shall be notified later," reads the official notification.

OPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023: What next after prelims

Candidates who have passed the OPSC OCS Prelims 2023 will now move on to prepare for the Mains examination. This exam is a more detailed evaluation of the candidates' knowledge and abilities and is usually held a few months after the Prelims results are announced. It includes both objective and descriptive questions, covering various subjects related to civil services. After the Mains, shortlisted candidates will be invited for the interview round. The final selection and merit list will be determined based on the combined scores from both the Mains exam and the interview.