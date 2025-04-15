OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023 Released At opsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023 on April 15, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Odisha Civil Services Main (Written) Examination 2023 can download their admit cards from the official website – opsc.gov.in. The OCS Main exam will take place from April 19 to April 27, 2025, in two shifts each day. The first shift will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, and the second shift will run from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The exam will start with the Odia and English language papers and conclude with Optional Subject papers I and II.

The main examination will be conducted for a total of 2000 marks, which includes 250 marks for the Interview or Personality Test. It will take place at five zonal centres across the state – Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur – based on the number of candidates in each zone.

OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

Go to the official OPSC website at opsc.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link for OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023. A login page will appear; enter your credentials. Submit the details to view your admit card. Download and review the admit card carefully. Take a printout and keep it for future reference.

The final ranking of candidates will be based on the marks secured in the main examination. Allocation to various services and posts will depend on their ranks and the preferences they selected during the application process. The Odisha Civil Services Examination 2023 is being held to fill 399 vacancies announced by different state government departments. The registration process began on January 18 and concluded on February 16, 2024.