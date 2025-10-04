OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT At opsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025: Odisha Public Service Commission has officially released the Admit Card for the OPSC OCS Prelims 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2025 can now download their hall ticket through the official website, i.e. opsc.gov.in.

The Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024 will take place on 12th October, 2025 in six zones, that are Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jeypore and Sambalpur. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift is from 10 AM to 12 noon and the second shift is from 1:30 PM t0 3:30 PM. Additionally, the candidates belonging to the PwD category will be given 40 extra minutes in each shift, so their timings are 10 AM to 12:40 PM and 1:30 PM to 4:10 PM.

Also Read: MCC NEET Round 3 Counselling 2025: Registration Ends Tomorrow At mcc.nic.in- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to official regional websites- opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your Examination Name, PP SAN and Date of Birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details then download and print the hall ticket for the day of the examination.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exam 2026: LOC Portal Reopens For Class 10, 12 Till October 11 With Late Fee- Check Details Here

The prelims exam will consist of two compulsory objective-type papers (multiple-choice) of 200 marks each. Every question will have four answer options, and candidates will face negative marking for wrong answers. For each incorrect response, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted. In some cases, negative marking will be built into the question itself by awarding different marks for more or less appropriate answers. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important dates.