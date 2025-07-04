OPSC Recruitment 2025: ACF and Forest Ranger PST Date Announced At opsc.gov.in- Check Details Here

OPSC Recruitment 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has officially released the schedule for the Physical Standard and Endurance Test (PST) for the recruitment of the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Forest Ranger. The exam will take place on 14th July, 2025 to 20th July, 2025.

The admit cards will be released on 9th July, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards from the official website, i.e. opsc.gov.in after the release. Only candidates who cleared the exam that was held in August 2024 will be able to sit for this exam. A total of 176 candidates were qualified, out of which 131 were for Forest Ranger posts and 45 for ACF posts.

OPSC Recruitment 2025: Steps to download the Admit Card After the Release

Step 1: Go to the official website- opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘ACF/Forest Ranger PST admit card 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number and date of birth, then submit it.

Step 5: Your ACF/Forest Ranger PST admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the details on the admit card then download the page.

Step 7: Print it out for the day of the examination.

Male candidates must know that they need to have a minimum 163 cm height and 79 cm of chest (unexpanded) and 84 cm (expanded) and their chest expansion must be at least 5 cm. And female candidates must have a minimum height of 150 cm and chest 74 cm (unexpanded) and 79 expanded. Additionally, male candidates must walk for 25 km in 4 hours and 16 km in 4 hours for female candidates. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.