OSSSC PEO Answer Key 2023 Likely To Be Released Today At osssc.gov.in- Here’s How To Download Response Sheet PDF

OSSSC PEO Answer Key 2023: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission, OSSSC, will soon release the OSSSC PEO Answer keys on osssc.gov.in. The OSSSC PEO Exam 2023 was held in the second week of July, and the solution key will be available soon. The commission hopes to fill a total of 5396 vacancies for Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) and Junior Assistant (JA) positions through this recruitment drive. With the release of the answer key, applicants will be able to determine the approximate marks they will receive in the exam.

They will have the opportunity to object to the preliminary answer key. The Commission will compile the final answer key and results only after considering the candidates' concerns.

OSSSC PEO Answer Key 2023: Steps to download answer key

1. Visit the official website of the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) at osssc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on login button

3. In the next step, enter required credentials and log in

4. Post logging in, answer key PDF will open up on screen

5. Download and cross-check Answer Key

The answer key for the exam, which was administered in a single shift on July 9, 2023, will be made available. It was held between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at several exam centres throughout the Odisha district. Candidates who are dissatisfied with the OSC PEO Answer Key may contest it and file objections within the time frame specified. One mark will be given for each correct answer, and half marks will be withdrawn for each incorrect answer.