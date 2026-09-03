/OTET 2026 result declared at bseodisha.ac.in; Check how to download scorecard and key details

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has finally declared the OTET 2026 result. Candidates can head to bseodisha.ac.in now to check and download their scorecards.
Just log in with your registered email or mobile number and your password. Once you're in, the scorecard shows up with the marks you've obtained and whether you've qualified, all right there.
The OTET 2026 exam happened on July 5. Before results came out, the board released a provisional answer key on July 24, giving candidates a window to raise objections if something looked off.
Go to bseodisha.ac.in
Find the "OTET Result 2026" link on the homepage and click it
Enter your login details
Submit
Your result shows up on screen
Download it and save it
A few key things get listed:
Candidate's name
Roll number
Registration/application number
Marks in Paper 1 or Paper 2
Category
Qualifying status
Double-check everything on there. Seriously take a moment, look it over, and keep a copy somewhere safe. You'll need it down the line.
The declaration of the OTET 2026 result is a crucial step for teaching aspirants in Odisha. Candidates are advised to download their scorecards on time and keep them safe, as they will be required during future recruitment processes.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.