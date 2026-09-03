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OTET 2026 result declared at bseodisha.ac.in; Check how to download scorecard and key details

The Board of Secondary Education Odisha, has declared the OTET 2026 results, and candidates can check their scorecards online at the official website.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 10:45 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 10:45 AM IST
OTET 2026 result declared at bseodisha.ac.in; Check how to download scorecard and key details
Image Credit: OTET 2026 result

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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