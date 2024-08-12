OTET Admit Card 2024 RELEASED Today At bseodisha.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here

OTET Admit Card 2024: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has released the admit card for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) today. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall ticket by visiting the official website at bseodisha.nic.in, using their Registration Number and date of birth.

The OTET exam is designed to assess the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in classes 1 to 8 in State Government schools, private aided schools, and private unaided schools in Odisha. The OTET 2024 exam will consist of two papers, each lasting two and a half hours. Both papers will feature Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with each question carrying one mark and offering four answer choices, only one of which is correct. The question papers for non-language subjects will be provided in both Odia and English.

OTET Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the BSE Odisha website at bseodisha.ac.in.

In the "Latest Updates" section on the homepage, find and click on the "OTET Admit Card 2024" link.

Enter your login credentials.

Download and print the admit card for future use.

For Language-I, candidates can choose from Odia, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, or Bengali. Language-II will be English for all candidates. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.