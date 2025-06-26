Pakistan, China, Islam Out of DU PG Syllabus? Faculty Raise Concerns Over Proposed Changes

Delhi University’s panel proposed to remove the post graduate Political science elective courses focused on Islam, Pakistan, and China which has triggered the significant controversy. The move has split faculty members, some are criticizing it as politically motivated and a threat to academic freedom, while others defend it as a step toward maintaining national relevance and aligning the curriculum with India's strategic interests.

What Is Happening?

According to news agency ANI, the university’s Standing Committee on Academic Matters assembled on Tuesday to review department syllabi.

After the April 22 Pahalgam attack, Delhi University department heads were instructed to eliminate any undue glorification of Pakistan from their syllabi and these courses should be redefined, according to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh in a statement to news agency ANI.

Courses such as ‘Pakistan and the World’, ‘China’s Role in the Contemporary World’, ‘Islam and International Relations’, ‘Pakistan: State and Society’, and ‘Religious Nationalism and Political Violence’ are likely to be removed from the syllabus or substituted with alternative subjects.

Several members of the Delhi University faculty have strongly opposed the proposed changes to the postgraduate Political Science syllabus, calling them “forced,” regressive, and politically driven.

Dr. Monami Sinha on the Importance of Studying Pakistan and China

Dr. Monami Sinha crtisized this that removing these courses undermines academic integrity and the development of critical thinking, which are essential to higher education. "It is imperative to study Pakistan in detail, given its central role in India’s foreign policy. Similarly, removing content on China ignores the reality of its growing global influence," she said.

She also highlighted the importance of retaining China-related content, especially as the country increasingly shapes the dynamics of the Global South.

Geography and Sociology Syllabi Also Face Changes

Beyond Political Science, similar changes were recommended in other disciplines also. In the MA Geography (Semester 1) course “Territorial Bases of Politics in India,” Unit 3 which covers internal conflict and religious violence and including an important work by Paul Brass has been suggested for removal.

In the Social Geography course, the Chair raised objections to the inclusion of the topic "Distribution of SC Population," suggesting that caste-related content should be downplayed. Additionally, a course focused on vulnerability and disaster was removed.

In Sociology, the foundational theory paper was criticized for depending exclusively on Marx, Weber, and Durkheim. Dr. Monami Sinha focused on the importance of adding Indian sociologists and discussions on joint family systems to make the curriculum more representative.

There were also objections to the inclusion of Kath Weston’s reading on same-sex families, with the Chair arguing that same-sex marriages are not legally recognized in India.

Condemning these recommended syllabus changes, Abha Dev, Secretary of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), said the university is undermining departmental independence.

"Academic autonomy of Departments stands eroded. The dumbing down of courses by revisions centred around 'beliefs' rather than questions of pedagogy and scientific inquiry is unfortunate. Forced revisions are retrograde and are politically motivated. DU was known for its UG courses. These forced changes will adversely impact students' scholarships. This should worry all of us," said Abha Dev.

Accoring to ANI reports, Mithuraaj Dhusiya, an elected member of the Academic Council, questioned the authority of the Standing Committee, stating that while it may propose revisions, it cannot direct departments to remove content.

"The University administration of DU has forgotten the fact that the University space is meant for a ruthless and dispassionate debate to foster critical thinking; it is not meant to produce conformist, mediocre minds, which can only lead to the cult of hero worship. Instead of cancelling uncomfortable questions, one needs to always engage even with the perceived 'other' to equip oneself with the intellectual wherewithal to tackle the 'other' in the new global geopolitical order," said Dhusiya in a statement.