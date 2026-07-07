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Pakistan struggles to tackle education crisis; More than 25 million children out of school

The report estimates that between 25.1 million and 26 million children are currently out of school, making Pakistan home to the world's second-largest out-of-school population.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 04:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
Pakistan struggles to tackle education crisis; More than 25 million children out of school

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