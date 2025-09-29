Panipat School Shocker: Principal, Driver Arrested For Tying Class 2 Student Upside Down; Sparks Outrage

Chandigarh: Haryana Police on Monday arrested the principal of a private primary school in Panipat and a bus driver after they were accused of assaulting a Class 2 student.

The seven-year-old boy was allegedly subjected to physical abuse, with the driver reportedly tying him upside down to a window at Srijan Public School. The shocking incident has raised serious concerns among parents and locals about the safety of young children in schools.

According to the reports of IANS, In one video, the child is seen tied upside down to a window while the bus driver beats him. Another video shows the school principal repeatedly slapping two students and pulling one child’s ears in front of their classmates.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the media, Panipat Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Vats confirmed that both the principal and the driver have been taken into custody.

He explained that the incident had occurred on August 13, but the victim’s family only learned about it on September 27, when the bus driver shared a video on social media showing the boy tied upside down to a window.

The school principal, Reena and bus driver Ajay have been booked under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

When questioned about taking the law into her own hands, the principal told the police that she had slapped the students for misbehaving with two sisters and had informed their parents about it the same day.

She also admitted that she had asked the driver to scold the boy for not completing his homework, but claimed she only came to know about the corporal punishment after the child’s parents visited the school on Saturday and raised the matter.

She stated that after learning that driver Ajay had behaved inappropriately with the child tying his legs with a rope and hanging him from a window while in school uniform, she terminated his services on August 30. However, some parents alleged that the principal herself would often make students clean classroom floors and toilets as a form of corporal punishment.

Such incidents highlight the urgent need for stricter vigilance and accountability within schools to ensure children feel safe in their learning environment.

(From Inputs of IANS)