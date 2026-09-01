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Parents missing in Nepal floods, she still appeared for NEET PG; Watch video here

According to a report on her ordeal, she went into the examination hall with tears in her eyes, carrying the weight of not knowing whether her parents were safe, yet determined to complete the paper.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 11:11 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
Parents missing in Nepal floods, she still appeared for NEET PG; Watch video here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Parents missing in Nepal floods, she still appeared for NEET PG; Watch video here
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