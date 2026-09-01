/Parents missing in Nepal floods, she still appeared for NEET PG; Watch video here

Amid one of the deadliest natural disasters to hit Nepal in recent years, a young medical aspirant has become the face of quiet courage after she appeared for the NEET PG examination even as her parents remained untraced following the devastating floods.
The student, identified as Tanvi, sat for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) courses on August 30, even though her mother and father had gone missing in the calamity that has struck Nepal in recent days.
According to a report on her ordeal, she went into the examination hall with tears in her eyes, carrying the weight of not knowing whether her parents were safe, yet determined to complete the paper because it had been her father's wish that she take it.
In a post shared on Instagram, Tanvi said that the moment she looked at her photograph on her admit card just before the exam, she was overcome with memories of her father, since it was he who had always wanted her to appear for this test.
She wrote about giving the exam through her tears, driven purely by the promise she felt she owed him.
Her story surfaced even as Nepal continues to reel from catastrophic monsoon flooding and landslides that have killed hundreds of people and left many more missing, including a number of Indian pilgrims who had travelled to the region for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
Rescue teams have been working in extremely difficult terrain to trace those unaccounted for, even as families across India wait anxiously for news of loved ones.
Tanvi's decision to appear for one of the country's most competitive medical entrance exams under such personal distress has struck a chord online, with many describing her composure and sense of duty toward her father's wishes as extraordinary given the circumstances.
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