New Delhi: Deepika Padukone opened up on that phase of her life, when she was suffering from depression, and said how the condition despite being 'invisible' had a strong impact on her, leaving her crying and unwilling to live. She was interacting with students at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025' programme on Wednesday. The 'Om Shanti Om' actress who has often been vocal about her anxiety and mental health shared the moment when she realised that she was suffering through depression.

"After school, there were sports, then modelling, then acting, I worked continuously. One day in 2014, I passed out. A few days later, I realised I had depression. Depression is something we can't see. It's invisible. It's possible that people amongst us feel anxious or depressed. We never know because I'm smiling. I'm greeting everyone. For a long time, I didn't share with anyone because I lived in Mumbai then."

The actress called herself 'lucky' that her mother realised her condition and decided to send her to a psychologist for sessions. "My mom was visiting me in Mumbai. She stayed with me for a few days. The day they were leaving for Bengaluru I started crying. They asked, 'What happened? Did someone say something? Did something happen at work?' And I said, 'No, I don't know what this is. I'm just feeling completely helpless and hopeless. I just don't want to live anymore.' But I was very lucky, at that moment my mother realised and she decide to call a psychologist"

She continued, "Mental illness used to be a stigma in our country. 'How can I have it' or 'If I have it, we won't tell anyone. As soon as I started talking about this illness. I started feeling so free, so light. From there my journey on mental health awareness began. Depression, anxiety, and stress could happen to anyone at any time."

In the year 2015, Deepika founded the LiveLoveLaugh (LLL) foundation, which helps create awareness about mental health, reduces the stigma associated with mental illness and provides credible mental health resources for the needy. At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, Deepika also shared tips for tackling the pressure of getting good marks in exams.

"Focus on the things you can control like, "Am I prepared or not", that's in my control. Feeling stressed the night before. Talk to your parents about it. Talk to your teachers. Identifying the cause of stress and expressing it to somebody you trust. That could be one of the ways of dealing with stress. If I'm meditating or doing exercise. That's in my control."

The actor also recalled her early school days and shared her affinity for extracurricular activities and sports events in school. "I was a very naughty child. I was always interested in extra-curricular activities... I used to get very excited for fashion, dance and sports day... I am fortunate that my parents didn't pressurise me for good marks... I want to tell the parents that they should recognise their child's potential." said Deepika.

Advocating mental health through the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' platform, Deepika shared tips for a stress-free life. "First of all adequate sleep. Sleep is a superpower which is available free of cost. I think sleep is a part of good mental health. Adequate sunlight, going out to get some fresh air. To get some daylight can help with your mental health. Always reach out for help." said Deepika. The 'Om Shanti Om' actor called stress a 'natural' part of life while addressing the exam pressure on students. She asked the students to practice patience regarding the exams and results.