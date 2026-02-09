Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015133https://zeenews.india.com/education/pariksha-pe-charcha-2026-pm-modi-commends-students-viksit-bharat-vision-3015133.html
NewsEducationPariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi commends students’ ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision
#PARIKSHAPECHARCHA

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi commends students’ ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision

He reminded students that while inspiration helps, it is discipline and consistent action that forms the core of meaningful achievement.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Prime Minister highlighted how young learners are increasingly thinking about the larger goal of national progress.
  • He reminded students that while inspiration helps.
  • PM praised the growing aspiration among students to look beyond mere examination
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi commends students’ ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision Pariksha pe Charcha

Pariksha pe Charcha 2026 - In a continuation of the nationwide Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the growing aspiration among students to look beyond mere examination results and envision their role in building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ - a developed India by 2047.  

Addressing students, teachers and parents during the second episode of the ninth edition of the annual Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, the Prime Minister highlighted how young learners are increasingly thinking about the larger goal of national progress rather than focusing only on board marks.  

Modi expressed delight that students from Class 10 and 12, along with others across the country, are already imagining ways to contribute to India’s growth trajectory. He emphasised that such forward-thinking reflects maturity and responsibility among the youth.  

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Prime Minister used simple, relatable examples to link personal discipline with broader societal impact.  

He highlighted how small everyday actions, such as avoiding food wastage and following traffic rules like stopping at red lights reflect self-control and respect for the community.  

Modi emphasised that these habits, when practised consistently, can contribute to a more responsible and developed society.  

He reminded students that while inspiration helps, it is discipline and consistent action that form the core of meaningful achievement. Modi stressed that exams should not be seen as endpoints, but as opportunities to build character and long-term skills.  

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 continues to resonate widely, with millions of students, parents and teachers tuning in to the discussions broadcast across national television and digital platforms. The programme is designed to provide practical strategies to reduce academic stress and encourage a balanced approach to learning and life.  

This year’s sessions have featured engaging exchanges with students from multiple regions, reinforcing the government’s message that exams are part of a larger journey toward personal excellence and national contribution.  

Earlier in the event, Modi remarked that “not having a dream is a crime,” urging students to set ambitious goals and back them with effort and discipline. He encouraged them to embrace both academic learning and broader aspirations, reminding them that their visions today will shape India’s destiny tomorrow.  

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Wayne Madsen
Wayne Madsen suffers horrific injury in viral video during Italy’s match
lok sabha speaker om birla
Opposition to move no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Technology
Xiaomi 17T Pro India Launch Tipped: Dimensity 9500, 8,500mAh battery and more
battle of galwan
Salman Khan’s 'Battle of Galwan' release delayed? All you need to know
Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir and Wife Natasha Jain host Suryakumar Yadav's Team India -Watch
Ladki Bahin Yojana
Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC correction deadline extended; check e-kyc new dates
Domestic tourism India
Think you’ve seen India? 5 jaw-dropping places you won't believe exist
Skincare
Skincare Mistakes People Make And How You Can Fix Them
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 9-2-2026: Bhagyathara BT-40 Monday Draw Shortly
ParikshaPeCharcha
Pariksha pe Charcha 2026: ‘Parents shouldn’t compare kids...’ says PM Modi