Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi commends students’ ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision

Pariksha pe Charcha 2026 - In a continuation of the nationwide Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the growing aspiration among students to look beyond mere examination results and envision their role in building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ - a developed India by 2047.

Addressing students, teachers and parents during the second episode of the ninth edition of the annual Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, the Prime Minister highlighted how young learners are increasingly thinking about the larger goal of national progress rather than focusing only on board marks.

Modi expressed delight that students from Class 10 and 12, along with others across the country, are already imagining ways to contribute to India’s growth trajectory. He emphasised that such forward-thinking reflects maturity and responsibility among the youth.

The Prime Minister used simple, relatable examples to link personal discipline with broader societal impact.

He highlighted how small everyday actions, such as avoiding food wastage and following traffic rules like stopping at red lights reflect self-control and respect for the community.

Modi emphasised that these habits, when practised consistently, can contribute to a more responsible and developed society.

He reminded students that while inspiration helps, it is discipline and consistent action that form the core of meaningful achievement. Modi stressed that exams should not be seen as endpoints, but as opportunities to build character and long-term skills.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 continues to resonate widely, with millions of students, parents and teachers tuning in to the discussions broadcast across national television and digital platforms. The programme is designed to provide practical strategies to reduce academic stress and encourage a balanced approach to learning and life.

This year’s sessions have featured engaging exchanges with students from multiple regions, reinforcing the government’s message that exams are part of a larger journey toward personal excellence and national contribution.

Earlier in the event, Modi remarked that “not having a dream is a crime,” urging students to set ambitious goals and back them with effort and discipline. He encouraged them to embrace both academic learning and broader aspirations, reminding them that their visions today will shape India’s destiny tomorrow.