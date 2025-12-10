Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration Begins At innovateindia1.mygov.in- Check How to Apply, Key Highlights Here

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: The ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual programme, “Pariksha Pe Charcha” (PPC), has officially begun, and registrations are now open. Students can submit their applications easily through the MyGov portal at innovateindia1.mygov.in. This event brings together students, teachers, and parents from India and abroad to discuss exam stress and view examinations as a celebration, or Utsav, of learning.

To select participants, an online MCQ-based competition is being hosted on the MyGov portal from December 1, 2025, to January 11, 2026. Students from Classes 6 to 12, as well as parents and teachers, can take part. Everyone who completes the activity will receive a certificate of participation.

What Is Pariksha Pe Charcha?

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual interactive programme where Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks directly with students, parents, and teachers about exam-related stress, effective study habits, and positive thinking. The event aims to make exams feel less stressful and more like a joyful learning experience, encouraging students to treat examinations as an Utsav or celebration.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- innovateindia1.mygov.in.

Step 2: Find the button titled ‘Participate Now’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Select the category you want to apply from, as a Student, Teacher or Parent.

Step 4: Enter the basic details and then submit the creative entries.

Step 5: Complete the participation process by doing all the activity modules.

Step 6: Submit the form and then download it for future reference.

Highlights from Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

According to ANI, The 8th edition, aired on February 10, 2025, took place at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi in a new and creative format. It featured 36 students from every State and UT, covering a wide range of schools, including Government, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, CBSE schools, and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

PRERANA alumni, along with winners of Kala Utsav and Veer Gatha, also joined the event.

This edition included seven special episodes on topics such as sports, discipline, mental health, nutrition, creativity, technology, finance, and positivity, featuring insights from well-known personalities.

In 2025, PPC created a Guinness World Record with massive global participation, students from over 245 countries, teachers from 153 countries, and parents from 149 countries.