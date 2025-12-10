Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2994301https://zeenews.india.com/education/pariksha-pe-charcha-2026-registration-begins-at-innovateindia1-mygov-in-check-how-to-apply-key-highlights-here-2994301.html
NewsEducation
PARIKSHA PE CHARCHA 2026

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration Begins At innovateindia1.mygov.in- Check How to Apply, Key Highlights Here

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: The ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual programme, “Pariksha Pe Charcha” (PPC), has officially begun, and registrations are now open at innovateindia1.mygov.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 10:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration Begins At innovateindia1.mygov.in- Check How to Apply, Key Highlights HerePariksha Pe Charcha 2026

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: The ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual programme, “Pariksha Pe Charcha” (PPC), has officially begun, and registrations are now open. Students can submit their applications easily through the MyGov portal at innovateindia1.mygov.in. This event brings together students, teachers, and parents from India and abroad to discuss exam stress and view examinations as a celebration, or Utsav, of learning. 

To select participants, an online MCQ-based competition is being hosted on the MyGov portal from December 1, 2025, to January 11, 2026. Students from Classes 6 to 12, as well as parents and teachers, can take part. Everyone who completes the activity will receive a certificate of participation.

What Is Pariksha Pe Charcha?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual interactive programme where Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks directly with students, parents, and teachers about exam-related stress, effective study habits, and positive thinking. The event aims to make exams feel less stressful and more like a joyful learning experience, encouraging students to treat examinations as an Utsav or celebration.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- innovateindia1.mygov.in.

Step 2: Find the button titled ‘Participate Now’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Select the category you want to apply from, as a Student, Teacher or Parent.

Step 4: Enter the basic details and then submit the creative entries.

Step 5: Complete the participation process by doing all the activity modules.

Step 6: Submit the form and then download it for future reference. 

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026; Direct Link To Apply

Highlights from Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

According to ANI, The 8th edition, aired on February 10, 2025, took place at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi in a new and creative format. It featured 36 students from every State and UT, covering a wide range of schools, including Government, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, CBSE schools, and Navodaya Vidyalayas.
PRERANA alumni, along with winners of Kala Utsav and Veer Gatha, also joined the event.

This edition included seven special episodes on topics such as sports, discipline, mental health, nutrition, creativity, technology, finance, and positivity, featuring insights from well-known personalities.

In 2025, PPC created a Guinness World Record with massive global participation, students from over 245 countries, teachers from 153 countries, and parents from 149 countries.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Luthra brothers escape
Goa Nightclub Fire: How Luthra Brothers Flee Abroad Amid The Chaos | DNA
Javid Ahmad Mir arrest
Former JKLF Commander Javid Ahmad Mir Arrested In 1996 Violence Case
Kashmir bears hibernation
Climate Change Disrupts Bear Hibernation In J-K, Fuel Human-Wildlife Conflict
Technology news
Redmi Note 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro India Launch Teased; Check Expected Specs
IndiGo flight cancellations
IndiGo To Cancel More Flights As Govt Orders 10% Cut In Operations Amid Crisis
man shortage
THIS Country Is Running Out Of Men: Women Are ‘Renting Husbands’
Pakistan
Insecure Pakistan Army Prepares Drastic Crackdown As Imran Remains Defiant
viral China video
Dangerous Love: Woman Dangles From High-Rise To Escape Lover’s Wife - Watch
pralay missile
Pralay Missile Now Hit Targets Even Without Internet Using 100% Indian Brain
Microsoft India investment
Microsoft Announces To Invest $17.5 Billion For India's AI 1st Future