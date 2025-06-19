Periyar University Results 2025 Declared At periyaruniversity.ac.in- Check Steps to Download Scorecard Here

Periyar University Results 2025: Periyar University has officially announced the results for undergraduates and post graduates exam results for the April session 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their result through the official website, i.e. periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Students will have to enter their registration number along with date of birth to access their result. The university has been released for the various programmes like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MCom, MSc and others.

Periyar University Results 2025 Declared: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘April 2025 Examination UG/PG Results on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new window will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your registration number and date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your Periyar University Results for the April session will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your scorecard for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check all the details on their scorecards before downloading it, details like, their name and roll number, subject name, marks obtained, total marks and every other detail. And if there are any mistakes they should contact the university directly. Periyar University delivers higher education through three key channels: its Departments of Study and Research, affiliated colleges, and the Periyar University Centre for Online and Distance Education (PUCODE). The university boasts a robust academic framework, comprising 27 departments and affiliations with 113 colleges.

It offers a wide range of postgraduate and doctoral degree, diploma, and certificate programs across diverse fields such as Humanities and Social Sciences, Information Technology and Software, Commerce and Accounting, Science, Business and Management, Education, and Mass Communication and Media. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.