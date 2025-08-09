PGIMER B.Sc Nursing Results 2025 DECLARED At pgimer.edu.in- Check Direct Link, Important Dates Here

PGIMER B.Sc Nursing Results 2025: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has officially released the results for the four-year and post basic B.Sc Nursing Entrance Examinations 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. pgimer.edu.in.

Candidates must note that they will have to enter their information like their USER ID and password to access their result. And those who will clear the exam will be proceeded towards the next phase, i.e. counselling process

PGIMER B.Sc Nursing Results 2025: Important Dates

Candidates must note that the document verification for B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) is scheduled for 11th August, 2025, from 9 AM, followed by counselling for the same course on 12th August, 2025, starting at 11 AM. For B.Sc. Nursing (4 Years), document verification will take place on 13th August, 2025, from 9 AM, and again on 14th August, 2025, from 11 AM. It is worth noting that the entrance examination for these courses was held on 27th July, 2025, while the admit cards were issued on 19th July, 2025.

PGIMER B.Sc Nursing Results 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- pgimer.edu.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of B.Sc Nursing Results 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your user id and password correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the page for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.