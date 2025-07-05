PGIMER Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Group B, C Vacancies At pgimer.edu.in- Check Direct Link to Apply

PGIMER Recruitment 2025: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has officially started the application process for Group B and C posts recruitment 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can do it through the official website, i.e. pgimer.edu.in.

The application window is opened from 4th July, 2025 and the last day to apply is 4th August, 2025 and the last date for fee payment is also the same. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 114 vacancies for the posts like Nursing Officer, Legal Assistant, Junior Technician (Lab and Radiotherapy), Dental Hygienist, and more.

PGIMER Group B and C Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- pgimer.edu.in.

Step 2: Find the link of PGIMER Group B and C Recruitment 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Register yourself using your contact details correctly.

Step 4: Login into the account using your registered details.

Step 5: Now fill the form by entering your personal and academic details carefully.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents like your photograph, signature and other asked documents according to the instructions provided.

Step 7: Pay the application fees online to complete the process.

Step 8: Re-check the details and then submit the form.

Step 9: Download the page for future reference.

PGIMER Group B and C Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria and Application Fees

Candidates must be at least 18 years old to be eligible for the posts and the upper limit varies for all the posts but it generally is 30 years as on 4th August, 2024 and relaxation is applied according to the government norms.

Application fee for General, OBC, and EWS category candidates is Rs. 1500 and application fees for the candidates from SC/ST categories is Rs. 800. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.