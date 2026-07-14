/PhD holder drives cab to support family, earns just Rs 30,000 as contract lecturer

A social media post about a highly qualified academic from Tamil Nadu has struck a chord online, drawing attention to just how precarious life can be for contract faculty in Indian higher education.
Dr E. Tirumalai Raja, who holds a PhD in English Literature along with a string of postgraduate and professional qualifications spends his days teaching as a contract lecturer at Presidency College, Chennai, and his evenings driving a cab to keep his family afloat.
Dr Raja's credentials read like a checklist most academics would envy: a PhD in English Literature, an M.Phil, an M.A. in English Literature, an M.Sc. in Psychology, a B.Ed., and a Diploma in Teacher Education, among other qualifications.
His doctoral thesis explored "Black Humour in Indo-Anglian Writing."
Over the years, he has presented at national and international conferences, published in UGC-listed journals, delivered guest lectures, and even worked as a paper setter for universities the kind of academic résumé that, on paper, should have long since translated into financial stability.
And yet, at Presidency College, Dr Raja takes home roughly ₹30,000 a month as a contract lecturer not nearly enough, according to the post that brought his story to light, to support a family.
So he drives a call taxi in whatever free time he has to bridge the gap. The arrangement has also split his household: his wife and two school-going children live in Namakkal, while he stays in Chennai to keep the teaching job going.
This isn't a recent struggle either.
Before Presidency College, Dr Raja worked as an assistant professor in Namakkal, where he was paid around ₹20,000 a month even less than what he earns now.
Alongside his teaching duties, he has taken on roles as an IQAC coordinator, examination cell coordinator, editor, motivational speaker, and communication skills trainer a workload that speaks to considerable dedication, even as the pay has never quite caught up.
What makes Dr Raja's case resonate is how unexceptional it actually is.
Across India's higher education system, a large number of contract and guest faculty, many holding PhDs and years of teaching experience, continue to work without job security, without a living wage, and often without a clear path to permanent positions.
His story has simply put a name and a face to a problem that's long been discussed in the abstract: the mismatch between academic qualification and the economic reality of temporary teaching jobs.
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