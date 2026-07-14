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PhD holder drives cab to support family, earns just Rs 30,000 as contract lecturer

Over the years, he has presented at national and international conferences, published in UGC-listed journals, delivered guest lectures.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 02:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
PhD holder drives cab to support family, earns just Rs 30,000 as contract lecturer
Image Credit: AI Image

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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