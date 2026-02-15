PM Modi inaugurates IIM Guwahati, boosts Northeast education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated the new campus of the Indian Institute of Management Guwahati (IIM Guwahati) to the nation. The inauguration was held virtually in the temporary campus of IIM Guwahati, with the aim of expanding higher education and management studies in Assam and the Northeast. The Union Cabinet has sanctioned ₹555 crore for setting up the temporary campus, building the permanent one, and running the institute for its first five years.

With its launch, the Indian Institute of Management Guwahati becomes the 22nd IIM in India and the second in the Northeast, following the Indian Institute of Management Shillong.

Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the academic session of IIM-Guwahati today, marking a milestone for Assam’s education landscape. The session began at the transit campus at Tech City, Bongora, spread over 6410 sq m, as the first step toward the… pic.twitter.com/SFPWJCKiGQ — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) February 14, 2026

The programme in Guwahati signified a significant move towards widening access to top-tier management education in Assam.

The institute will begin operations from a temporary campus, admitting students as construction continues on its permanent premises. The Centre has projected the new IIM as a key driver for developing managerial expertise, fostering entrepreneurship, and promoting research in the Northeast.

The initiative is also expected to reduce the outflow of students who previously had to relocate to other regions for premier management education.

In addition to the academic development, the Prime Minister inaugurated a data centre at Amingaon in Kamrup district. The facility is aimed at reinforcing digital governance by hosting vital state and central government applications.

Built with robust infrastructure and secure systems, it will serve as a disaster recovery centre to maintain uninterrupted public services.

Officials noted that the two inaugurations form part of a wider strategy to align educational advancement with digital modernization. By investing simultaneously in a management institution and critical IT infrastructure, the government seeks to expand youth opportunities while upgrading administrative efficiency across the region.

Together, these initiatives reflect continued efforts to integrate the Northeast more deeply into India’s broader growth trajectory through sustained investments in knowledge-based institutions and technology-driven governance.