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PM Modi invites New Zealand universities to open campuses in India

The education push forms one strand of a much larger upgrade in India-New Zealand ties.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 10:34 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
PM Modi invites New Zealand universities to open campuses in India

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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