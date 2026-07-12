/PM Modi invites New Zealand universities to open campuses in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited New Zealand's top universities to set up campuses in India, as the two countries moved to deepen education and cultural ties during his landmark visit to the Pacific nation.
Speaking at a Gala Lunch hosted in his honour by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Auckland, PM Modi pointed out that New Zealand has long been a favoured destination for Indian students, and urged its leading institutions to explore setting up a presence in India under the country's newer, more relaxed policy framework for foreign universities.
The invitation came alongside the signing of a fresh Memorandum of Understanding on cultural cooperation between the two nations, aimed at expanding exchanges in arts, culture, heritage and the creative industries.
The two leaders also spoke of mainstreaming traditional medicine systems as part of their broader healthcare cooperation.
The education push forms one strand of a much larger upgrade in India-New Zealand ties.
During the visit the first bilateral trip to New Zealand by an Indian Prime Minister in years the two countries formally elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership and unveiled a "Roadmap to 2030" spanning digital technology, agriculture, defence, sports and education.
Among the key announcements, India and New Zealand agreed to link India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with New Zealand's fast-payment system, a move expected to ease cross-border transactions between the two countries.
The two sides also built out a cooperation framework in agriculture, dairy and food processing, which the Prime Minister said would benefit farmers and livestock rearers on both sides.
PM Modi noted that bilateral trade has grown by more than 50 percent over the past three years and expressed confidence that a recently concluded Free Trade Agreement would help double trade volumes over the next five years.
New Zealand's announced plan to invest $20 billion in India also featured in his remarks, which he framed as a chance for New Zealand companies to become long-term partners in India's growth story rather than one-time investors.
The Prime Minister also spoke warmly of the Indian community in New Zealand, calling people-to-people ties the biggest strength of the relationship.
Separately, the two countries marked the upcoming centenary of sporting relations between them tracing back to a historic hockey tour led by Major Dhyan Chand a hundred years ago and announced a joint action plan for sports cooperation covering coaching, high-performance training and sports science.
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