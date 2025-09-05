Advertisement
NEP 2020

PM Narendra Modi Highlights NEP 2020, Calls It Core Of India’s ‘Atmanirbharta’ Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared an article by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, highlighting the significance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The piece describes teachers as ‘transformers’ of future generations and emphasizes NEP 2020’s central role in India’s vision of self-reliance and development by 2047. Scroll down to read more.

|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 04:17 PM IST|Source: IANS
PM Narendra Modi Highlights NEP 2020, Calls It Core Of India's 'Atmanirbharta' Mission

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared an article on the significance of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, explaining how it would be central to India’s journey towards self-reliance and development. 

The article penned by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan gives detailed insights into the evolving role of teachers in a changing world and how their role as ‘transformers’ will shape the future generations into responsible and upright citizens.

Sharing the Union Minister’s article titled ‘The Teacher in a changing world’ published in a leading daily, PM Modi wrote, “the Union Minister explains the significance of the NEP 2020 and also how the teachers today are quickly embracing digital classrooms, AI, changing curricula and varied learning needs, supported by platforms like PM eVidya, DIKSHA and SWAYAM."

Dharmendra Pradhan, penning down his views on India’s journey towards self-reliance and development, said that the NEP 2020 remains an ambitious national endeavour and forms the core of the ‘atmanirbharta’ mission by 2047.

“The NEP designates teachers as 'transformers' who will shape future generations into responsible, skilled and well-rounded citizens. The Prime Minister has consistently emphasised teachers’ crucial role in this regard,” he wrote in the article.

He further said, “Parents give birth; the guru gives life. These life-givers are the soul of the magnificent building. The school building, which the government can construct, is like the body, but the teachers are the soul.”

Notably, the Prime Minister recently gave a clarion call for attaining ‘atmanirbharta’ and ‘going swadeshi’ while addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in his Independence Day speech and subsequently on multiple occasions from various platforms, for building a prosperous India by 2047.

The NEP 2020 has recently completed five years since coming into existence. The NEP has laid down an ambitious roadmap to transform India’s schools into spaces where learning is no longer confined to textbooks, marks or memorisation. The “5+3+3+4” structure and National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023 are designed to promote experiential and competency-based learning.

