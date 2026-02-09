PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration window opens till Feb 24, Apply At bfsissc.com- Check direct link, eligibility criteria here

PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has officially released the notification for the recruitment of the Punjab National Bank Apprentice 2026. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill a total of 5,138 vacancies to be filled across various states and union territories.

All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the recruitment can now do it through the official website, i.e. bfsissc.com.

The process of online application began on 8th February, 2026. And the last date to fill the online application form is 24th February, 2026. The exam is expected to be conducted in the first week of March 2026.

PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- bfsissc.com.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Online’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to register.

Step 4: Complete the registration process with your contact details.

Step 5: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 6: Fill the form with your personal, educational, contact information in the application form.

Step 7: Upload all the required documents according to the instructions.

Step 8: Pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 9: Submit the form and then download the confirmation page for future reference.

PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the Punjab National Bank (PNB) Apprentice recruitment, candidates must have completed their graduation from a recognized university or institution. Applicants should be between 20 and 28 years of age as per the specified cut-off date with age relaxation applicable for reserved categories according to government norms.

Candidates must possess proficiency in the local language of the state or region they are applying for as they will be required to qualify in a Local Language Test. Additionally, applicants should meet the medical fitness standards prescribed by the bank. Only those who successfully clear the Online Computer-Based Test (CBT), Local Language Test and Medical Examination will be considered for final selection.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.