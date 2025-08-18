PPU Law Admission 2025: Registration Ends Today At ppuup.ac.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Direct Link To Apply Here

PPU Law Admission 2025: Patliputra University will close the registration window for the Law courses today, i.e. 18th August, 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the B.A.LLB and LLB courses can apply through the official website, i.e. ppuup.ac.in.

The application window will be closed today. University will open the correction for candidates to make changes in their form on 19th August, 2024. And the merit list will be released on 21st August, 2025.

PPU Law Admission 2025: Eligibility Criteria

For BA LLB (5-year course), candidates must have passed Intermediate/+2 from a recognized board with minimum 45% marks for General, 42% for OBC, and 40% for SC/ST.

For LLB (3-year course), candidates must have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognized university with minimum 45% marks for General, 42% for OBC, and 40% for SC/ST.

PPU Law Admission 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website- ppuup.ac.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘PPU LLB Admission 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register or login. Register yourself with your contact details if not already.

Step 4: Login into your account by using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information carefully.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents like your passport-size photo, scanned signature, marksheets, and ID proof according to the instructions.

Step 7: Pay the registration fees via UPI/ Net Banking, Debit or Credit Card to complete the process.

Step 8: Submit the form and download the slip for future reference.

PPU Law Admission 2025: Application Fees

The application fees for General, BC-1 and BC-II is Rs. 1500. And application fees for SC, ST category students is Rs. 1000. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.