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Prayagraj school closed news: Heavy rain, waterlogging force shutdown till further notice

Prayagraj school closed news: The school closure order in Prayagraj applies specifically to that district; parents in other UP cities should not assume the same holiday applies to them.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 10:22 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
Prayagraj school closed news: Heavy rain, waterlogging force shutdown till further notice

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Prayagraj school closed news: Heavy rain, waterlogging force shutdown till further notice
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