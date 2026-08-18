/Prayagraj school closed news: Heavy rain, waterlogging force shutdown till further notice

Prayagraj school closed news: All schools in Prayagraj, from pre-primary to Class 12, have been ordered shut on August 18 as torrential rain and severe waterlogging continue to disrupt normal life across the district.
The order applies to all council-run, government, government-aided, and recognised private schools, including CBSE and ICSE institutions, and has been issued as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students amid worsening weather conditions.
Continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days has left several low-lying areas of Prayagraj waterlogged, making it unsafe for students to commute.
With more rain expected in the coming days, the district administration decided to suspend physical classes rather than risk exposing children to flooded roads and disrupted transport.
The India Meteorological Department's Regional Meteorological Centre in Lucknow has issued an Orange Alert for Uttar Pradesh, warning of widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state from August 17 to 23.
According to the weather department, the spell is being driven by a combination of factors:
The school closure order in Prayagraj applies specifically to that district; parents in other UP cities should not assume the same holiday applies to them.
School closures during heavy rain are decided locally by district administrations, not through a single statewide order, so status can vary from one district to another even under the same IMD warning.
The IMD has cautioned that waterlogging, poor visibility, flooded roads, and disrupted transport can pose risks even in districts where no formal holiday has been declared.
Residents in Prayagraj and other affected districts are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated through official district notifications as the rain spell is expected to remain active through the week.
Authorities are expected to review the situation and issue fresh advisories as the monsoon trough continues to affect the region over the coming days.
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