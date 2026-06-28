/Preparing for MPSC? A major change is coming to the Main exam from 2027; details here

MPSC optional subject removed: In a major overhaul of its recruitment examination pattern, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has decided to remove the optional subject from the State Services Main Examination beginning with the 2027 recruitment cycle.
The commission will replace the existing format with seven compulsory papers, introducing a uniform evaluation system for all candidates.
The decision was announced through an official notification issued by the commission.
According to MPSC, the revised examination pattern aims to standardise the assessment process, reduce disparities arising from optional subject selection and bring greater uniformity to the recruitment process.
Under the revised scheme, candidates will no longer be required to choose an optional subject for the Main examination. Instead, every aspirant will appear for the same set of seven compulsory descriptive papers.
The new pattern includes:
With the removal of the optional subject papers, the written examination will now carry 1,250 marks, followed by a 275-mark personality test (interview), taking the total score to 1,525 marks.
The commission said the move is intended to create a uniform and standardised testing framework for all candidates. Optional subjects have often been debated due to variations in scoring patterns and differences in subject difficulty.
By introducing common papers for every candidate, MPSC aims to ensure a more level playing field during the selection process.
The revised examination pattern will come into effect from the 2027 State Services Examination.
Candidates preparing for upcoming examinations before 2027 will continue under the existing scheme unless notified otherwise.
MPSC has clarified that the revised pattern is applicable only to the State Services Main Examination. The existing examination schemes for the Maharashtra Forest Service and Maharashtra Engineering Services examinations will remain unchanged.
The removal of optional subjects is expected to significantly alter the preparation strategy for civil services aspirants in Maharashtra. Candidates will now be able to focus exclusively on compulsory papers, particularly General Studies, languages and essay writing, instead of investing time in specialised optional subjects.
MPSC has advised aspirants to carefully study the revised examination scheme and syllabus available on its official website before beginning their preparations under the new pattern.
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