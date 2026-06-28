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Preparing for MPSC? A major change is coming to the Main exam from 2027; details here

MPSC optional subject removed: According to MPSC, the revised examination pattern aims to standardise the assessment process, reduce disparities arising from optional subject selection and bring greater uniformity to the recruitment process.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 11:32 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
Preparing for MPSC? A major change is coming to the Main exam from 2027; details here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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