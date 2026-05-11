PSEB 10th result 2026: Result to be released shortly; Check when and where to download scorecard

PSEB 10th result 2026: This year, over 2 lakh students appeared for the Punjab Board class 10th exams, and now they are eagerly waiting for their results. According to PSEB chairman Amarpal Singh, the results will be announced today at 12:30 PM. Students can check their scorecard after the declaration of the results at the official website. Students are advised to keep their roll number or important information ready to avoid delays in their results.

Also Read: PSEB 10th Result 2026 Live: Punjab Board to release Class 10 results today at 12:30 PM; Check how to download scorecard at pseb.ac.in.

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PSEB Class 10th exams 2026

The Punjab Board Class 10th exams were conducted from March 6 to April 1, 2026. The exams run for 3 hours and 15 minutes, with the extra 15 minutes typically for reading the question paper.

How to Check PSEB 10th Result 2026 online

1. Visit the official website.

2. Choose the "PSEB 10th result 2026 link".

3. Enter your roll number.

4. Submit your details.

5. Your marksheet will be shown on your screen.

6. Download and save it.

Also Read: CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date Live: Is class 12 result today at digilocker.gov.in? Check latest update

Alternative ways to check PSEB 10th result 2026

1. SMS

2. DigiLocker

Easy steps to download PSEB Board class 10th result 2026 via DigiLocker

1. Visit the official DigiLocker app.

2. Log in with your registered mobile number.

3. Select the Education section.

4. Click on the Punjab School Education Class 10th Marksheet.

5. Enter your login information.

6. Submit the details.

7. Download your marksheet and print it for future reference.

Easy steps to check PSEB Board 10th 2026 scorecard through SMS

1. Open SMS app on your phone.

2. Type PB10 with your roll number.

3. Send this to the number 676750.

4. Your marksheet will be shown on the screen.

Passing Marks Criteria

Students need 33% marks in all the subjects to pass the PSEB Class 10th result 2026. They need to score this separately in theory and practical subjects.

Details mentioned on the PSEB Class 10th scorecard 2026

1. Student's Name

2. Roll number

3. Name of exam

4. Subject-wise marks

5. Total Marks

6. Qualifying status

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking the results. Once released, the PSEB Class 10 scorecard will be available on the official website, and students should carefully verify all details mentioned in it. In case of any discrepancy, they must contact their respective schools or the Punjab School Education Board immediately