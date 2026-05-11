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NewsEducationPSEB 10th Result 2026 Live: Punjab Board to release Class 10 results today at 12:30 PM; Check how to download scorecard at pseb.ac.in.
PSEB 10TH RESULT 2026

PSEB 10th Result 2026 Live: Punjab Board to release Class 10 results today at 12:30 PM; Check how to download scorecard at pseb.ac.in.

PSEB 10th Result 2026 Live: The PSEB will announce results today, May 11, 2026, at 12:30 PM. Students will be able to download their marksheet through the official website.

 

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 11, 2026, 10:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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PSEB 10th Result 2026 Live: Punjab Board to release Class 10 results today at 12:30 PM; Check how to download scorecard at pseb.ac.in.PSEB 10th Result 2026 Live

PSEB 10th Result 2026 Live: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to announce the PSEB 10th result today at 12:30 PM. Once the results are announced, students can check and download their scorecards on the official website, pseb.ac.in. This year, over 2 lakh students are waiting for the results.

PSEB Class 10th 2026 date schedule

Punjab Board class 10th exams were held between March 06 to April 1, 2026. Students must be ready with their login credentials.

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Steps to check PSEB 10th result 2026 through official website

1. Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in.

2. Choose the "PSEB 10th Result 2026" link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Click the submit button.

5. Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

6. Download and save your scorecard.

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