PSEB 12th Result 2026 releasing today at pseb.ac.in: Know when and where to download scorecard

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is declaring the Class 12 Result 2026 on May 13, 2026, and lakhs of students who've been waiting are about to find out where they stand. Once the result link goes live, marks will be accessible using your roll number on the official website, through DigiLocker, the UMANG app, and SMS.

Also Read: Punjab Board 12th Result 2026: PSEB to release results today at 12; Check how to download scorecard from pseb.ac.in

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What to expect today

PSEB is releasing results for all three streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts, simultaneously. The announcement has been anticipated for weeks, and the pressure on official servers will be significant the moment it drops.

Last year gave students a strong benchmark to measure against. The Punjab Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 93% in 2025. Girls outperformed boys once again, and Harsirat Kaur from Barnala achieved something remarkable — a perfect score of 500 out of 500. That set a high bar for 2026.

If the website goes down

It happens every results day without fail. Millions of students hitting one website at the same moment is a recipe for slowdowns and crashes. If pseb.ac.in isn't loading, here's what to do:

Give it a few minutes and try again. Don't keep hammering the refresh button; it won't help and may slow things down further. Switch to DigiLocker, the UMANG app, or SMS instead. These alternatives exist precisely for this situation, and they work.

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Checking your PSEB Class 12th result on the official website

When the site is accessible, the process is simple:

1. Go to the official PSEB website

2. Click on the "Results" section

3. Open the PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 link

4. Enter your roll number

5. Submit

6. Download and save your marksheet

Once you have it, go through the details carefully — name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and qualifying status.

Downloading PSEB Board Class 12th scorecard through DigiLocker

DigiLocker is one of the most reliable alternatives on a busy results day. Here's how it works:

1. Open the DigiLocker website or app

2. Log in with your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account

3. Go to "Issued Documents"

4. Select Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

5. Open the Class 12 marksheet link

6. Enter your roll number and passing year

7. Download and save

Checking PSEB Class 12th results through the UMANG App

1. Open or download the UMANG app

2. Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar details

3. Search for "Punjab School Education Board" or "PSEB"

4. Tap on "Class 12 Result 2026"

5. Enter your roll number

6. Submit and download your marksheet

Getting Your PSEB Result via SMS

1. Open your messaging app.

2. Type: PB12 (space) your roll number

Example: PB12 12345678

3. Send it to 5676750.

4. Your result will come back as a text message.

Exam dates

The Punjab Board Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 17 to April 4, 2026, across exam centres throughout the state. Students from all three streams appeared during this window.

Results are out today. Check through whichever method works first, download your marksheet, and keep a copy stored safely you'll need it for college admissions and other academic purposes. Whatever your result, the next chapter is already waiting.