PSEB 12th Results 2023: Punjab Board Class 12th Result Declared, Website Crashed- Check Scores Via SMS, Digilocker

PSEB Class 12th Result 2023: Punjab School Education Board has announced PSEB 12th Result 2023. Punjab Board Class 12 results declared today. Candidates can check the results on the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Often websites crash due to heavy traffic scroll down for some alternative ways to check scores. Punjab Class 12 exams was conducted from February 20 and ended on April 20, 2023. The papers was held from 2 pm on all days. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for the Punjab Class 12 board examination in the state.

Punjab Board 12th Result: Check Scores Via SMS

- Get out your phone and fire up your texting program.

- Type PSEB12ROLLNUMBER (e.g., PSEB12 123456) in the message box

- Send the message to 5676750

- You will receive a message with your PSEB 12th Result 2023 on your mobile phone.

PSEB Results 2023: Here's How To Check PSEB 12th Results Via DigiLocker

- Login to the DigiLocker App using Username and Password

- Add your Aadhar Number.

- Click on ‘Pull Partner Documents’ button in the left sidebar

- You will be redirected to a new page which will give u two options

- In the first option, select ‘Punjab School Education Board’

- In the next option, choose Marksheet i.e. PSEB 12th Marksheet/ Migration or Passing etc.

- You will be redirected to a page that will ask you to enter the Year of passing and roll number

- Fill in the details mentioned on your PSEB 12th Admit Card

- After clicking on ‘Get Document’ Punjab 12th Digital Marksheet/ Certificate will be downloaded.

- Click on the Save to Locker button to save these documents in DigiLocker account.