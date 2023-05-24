topStoriesenglish2612701
NewsEducation
PUNJAB BOARD RESULT 2023

PSEB 12th Results 2023: Punjab Board Class 12th Result Declared, Website Crashed- Check Scores Via SMS, Digilocker

Punjab board class 12th result declared, website crashed, scroll down for the alternative ways to check scores. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 02:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PSEB 12th Results 2023: Punjab Board Class 12th Result Declared, Website Crashed- Check Scores Via SMS, Digilocker

PSEB Class 12th Result 2023: Punjab School Education Board has announced PSEB 12th Result 2023. Punjab Board Class 12 results declared today. Candidates can check the results on the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Often websites crash due to heavy traffic scroll down for some alternative ways to check scores. Punjab Class 12 exams was conducted from February 20 and ended on April 20, 2023. The papers was held from 2 pm on all days. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for the Punjab Class 12 board examination in the state.

Punjab Board 12th Result: Check Scores Via SMS

- Get out your phone and fire up your texting program.
- Type PSEB12ROLLNUMBER (e.g., PSEB12 123456) in the message box
- Send the message to 5676750
- You will receive a message with your PSEB 12th Result 2023 on your mobile phone.

PSEB Results 2023: Here's How To Check PSEB 12th Results Via DigiLocker

- Login to the DigiLocker App using Username and Password
- Add your Aadhar Number.
- Click on ‘Pull Partner Documents’ button in the left sidebar
- You will be redirected to a new page which will give u two options
- In the first option, select ‘Punjab School Education Board’
- In the next option, choose Marksheet i.e. PSEB 12th Marksheet/ Migration or Passing etc.
- You will be redirected to a page that will ask you to enter the Year of passing and roll number
- Fill in the details mentioned on your PSEB 12th Admit Card
- After clicking on ‘Get Document’ Punjab 12th Digital Marksheet/ Certificate will be downloaded.
- Click on the Save to Locker button to save these documents in DigiLocker account.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818