Pseb.ac.in, PSEB 10th Result 2026 OUT: Check pass percentage, scorecard and other details

PSEB 10th Result 2026: Now the wait is finally over. The Punjab School Education Board has announced the Class 10th results. Students can now check and download their scorecards via the official website.

Also Read: PSEB 10th Result 2026 Live: Punjab Board to release Class 10 results today at 12:30 PM; Check how to download scorecard at pseb.ac.in.

How to download PSEB class 10th marksheet 2026 via official website

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1. Visit the official website.

2. Choose the "PSEB 10th result 2026 link" on the homepage.

3. Enter your important login details.

4. Submit the details.

5. Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

6. Download and save it for future reference.

Details mentioned on the marksheet

1. Students' Name

2. Roll Number

3. Subject-wise marks

4. Total marks

5. Pass or fail

Also Read: PSEB 10th result 2026: Result to be released shortly; Check when and where to download scorecard

Passing Marks

To pass the PSEB Class 10 Result 2026, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject.

If website crashes

If the website is down, students can still download their scorecard through SMS and DigiLocker.

Check how to download through DigiLocker

1. Visit the DigiLocker website.

2. Log in with your mobile number.

3. Choose the "Result Section".

4. Enter your login details.

5. Submit.

6. Check your result.

7. Download and save.

Steps to download scorecard through SMS

1. Open the SMS app.

2. Type PB10 [Roll Number].

3. Send it to 5676750.

4. Your result will appear on the screen.

5. Download and print it.

Students who appeared for the PSEB Class 10 examinations can now access their results online through the official website. Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the scorecard, including marks, personal information, and qualifying status. Those who are not satisfied with their scores may also apply for rechecking or supplementary exams as per the board’s guidelines.