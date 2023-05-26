PSEB Board Result 2023: Punjab Board Class 10th Result To Be Declared Today At pseb.ac.in- Steps To Download Scorecard Here

PSEB Board Class 10th Result 2023: Punjab School Education Board has announced PSEB 10th Results 2023 date and results will be declared today at the official website. The results will be released at 11.30 am. Candidates who took the Punjab Class 10 board examination can access their results at pseb.ac.in, the PSEB's official website. This year's Class 10 board exam was held from March 24 to April 20, 2023, at various exam centers throughout the state. The exam was held in a single shift from 10 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. Except for computer science, physical education and sports, and NSFQ subjects, all papers were three hours long. In the state, approximately 3 lakh candidates took the Class 10 board examination.

Punjab Board Result 2023: Here's how to check scorecards

Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.

Click on Punjab Board Class 10th result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2022, a total of 3,11,545 students took the Class 10 examination, with 126 failing and 3,08,627 passing the board exams. Last year, girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 99.34 per cent. Boys achieved a pass rate of 98.83 percent. A total of 12 transgender students sat for the exams and 11 of them had passed.