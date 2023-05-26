PSEB Board Result 2023: Punjab Class 10th Result To Be Declared Today At pseb.ac.in- Check Via SMS, Digilocker

PSEB Board Class 10th Result 2023: Punjab School Education Board has announced PSEB 10th Results 2023 date and results will be declared today at the official website. The results will be released at 11.30 am. Candidates who took the Punjab Class 10 board examination can access their results at pseb.ac.in, the PSEB's official website. This year's Class 10 board exam was held from March 24 to April 20, 2023, at various exam centers throughout the state. The exam was held in a single shift from 10 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. Except for computer science, physical education and sports, and NSFQ subjects, all papers were three hours long. In the state, approximately 3 lakh candidates took the Class 10 board examination.

Punjab Board 10th Result: Check Scores Via SMS

- Get out your phone and fire up your texting program.

- Type PSEB12ROLLNUMBER (e.g., PSEB10 123456) in the message box

- Send the message to 5676750

- You will receive a message with your PSEB 10th Result 2023 on your mobile phone.

PSEB Results 2023: Here's How To Check PSEB 10th Results Via DigiLocker

- Login to the DigiLocker App using Username and Password

- Add your Aadhar Number.

- Click on ‘Pull Partner Documents’ button in the left sidebar

- You will be redirected to a new page which will give u two options

- In the first option, select ‘Punjab School Education Board’

- In the next option, choose Marksheet i.e. PSEB 10th Marksheet/ Migration or Passing etc.

- You will be redirected to a page that will ask you to enter the Year of passing and roll number

- Fill in the details mentioned on your PSEB 10th Admit Card

- After clicking on ‘Get Document’ Punjab 10th Digital Marksheet/ Certificate will be downloaded.

- Click on the Save to Locker button to save these documents in DigiLocker account.

In 2022, a total of 3,11,545 students took the Class 10 examination, with 126 failing and 3,08,627 passing the board exams. Last year, girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 99.34 per cent. Boys achieved a pass rate of 98.83 percent. A total of 12 transgender students sat for the exams and 11 of them had passed.