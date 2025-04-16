PSEB Board Result 2025: Punjab Board Class 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon At pseb.ac.in- Check Details Here

PSEB Board Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2025 soon. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results once they are declared on the official PSEB website – pseb.ac.in. The results may also be available on third-party result websites after the official release. The exact date and time for the announcement of the Punjab Board results have not been shared yet. Usually, PSEB announces the Class 10 and 12 results during a press conference. During the event, the Board also shares the overall pass percentage, pass percentage by gender, the list of toppers, and other related information.

In previous years, the results were first announced in a press conference, and the link to check individual scores was activated the next day. But for this year, no official information has been confirmed so far.

Punjab Board Result 2025: Steps to download scorecards here

Go to the official website of PSEB: pseb.ac.in. Click on the link for “PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025” on the homepage. A new page will appear where you need to enter your login details. Click on the submit button and save the copy for future reference.

To pass the PSEB board exams, students must score at least 33% in each subject. If a student does not pass in one or more subjects, they may get a chance to take compartment exams. The board will share details about these exams after announcing the results.

In 2024, the Punjab Board Class 10 result was declared on April 18, and the Class 12 result was announced on April 30. The link to check the Class 10 result was made active on April 19, and for Class 12, it was available from May 1.

Aditi from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana scored full marks—650 out of 650—to top the Class 10 exam. Ekampreet Singh secured the top position in Class 12 with a perfect score of 500 out of 500.