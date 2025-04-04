PSEB Board Result 2025: Punjab Board Class 8th Result Declared At pseb.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here
The Punjab School Education Board officially announced the results during a press conference held in Mohali, scroll down for direct link and pass percentage here.
Punjab Board Class 8th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 8 results for 2025 today, April 4. Students who appeared for the exam can view their results on the official website, pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 8 result 2025 link is now active on the official website, pseb.ac.in. The Punjab Board conducted the Class 8 exams from February 19 to March 7, 2025, for more than 3 lakh students. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results by entering their roll number and name. In the previous year, over 3 lakh students took the exam, with 98.31% of them passing.
Once the results are officially declared, students who are unhappy with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. The re-checking process requires a payment of Rs 1,000 per answer sheet, along with an additional Rs 500 processing fee to view the answer sheet.
PSEB Class 8th Result 2025: Steps to download here
Step 1: Go to the official Punjab Board website — pseb.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the ‘Results’ section
Step 3: Click on the link for Punjab Board Class 8th Result 2025
Step 4: Enter your login details in the required fields
Step 5: Press the “Submit” button to see your result
Step 6: Carefully check your result, then download and save it for future reference
PSEB Class 8th Result 2025; direct link to download here
PSEB Class 8th Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard
- Marks Obtained
- Total Marks
- Grade
- Roll Number
- Registration Number
- Candidate Name
- Date of Birth
- Parents’ Name
- Category
- School/District
PSEB Class 8th Result 2025: Past year trends
In 2024, the PSEB Class 8 results were declared on April 30. The overall pass percentage stood at 98.31%. Among the students, boys had a pass percentage of 97.84%, while girls performed slightly better with 98.83%. A total of 2,91,917 students appeared for the exam, and 2,86,987 of them passed. Harnoorpreet Kaur from Bathinda topped the exam with a perfect score of 600 out of 600. Gurleen Kaur from Amritsar secured the second position with 598 marks, and Armandeep Singh from Sangrur came third with 597 marks.
