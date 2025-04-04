PSEB Board Result 2025: Punjab Board Class 8th Result To Be OUT Today At pseb.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

PSEB Class 8th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Class 8 results today around 4 PM. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website — pseb.ac.in. The Class 8 board exams were held from February 19 to March 7, 2025. To check the result, students need to enter their roll number or registration number and password. After visiting the website, they should click on the Class 8 result link, then enter their details like roll number, name, mobile number, and email ID to view and download their marks. Students must score at least 33 percent to pass the examination. If any student is not happy with their marks, they can apply for rechecking after the results are declared.

Once the results are officially declared, students who are unhappy with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. The re-checking process requires a payment of Rs 1,000 per answer sheet, along with an additional Rs 500 processing fee to view the answer sheet.

PSEB Class 8th Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official Punjab Board website — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the ‘Results’ section

Step 3: Click on the link for Punjab Board Class 8th Result 2025

Step 4: Enter your login details in the required fields

Step 5: Press the “Submit” button to see your result

Step 6: Carefully check your result, then download and save it for future reference

PSEB Class 8th Result 2025: Past year trends

In 2024, the PSEB Class 8 results were declared on April 30. The overall pass percentage stood at 98.31%. Among the students, boys had a pass percentage of 97.84%, while girls performed slightly better with 98.83%. A total of 2,91,917 students appeared for the exam, and 2,86,987 of them passed. Harnoorpreet Kaur from Bathinda topped the exam with a perfect score of 600 out of 600. Gurleen Kaur from Amritsar secured the second position with 598 marks, and Armandeep Singh from Sangrur came third with 597 marks.