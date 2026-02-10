PSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2026 OUT At pseb.ac.in- Check steps to download hall ticket here

PSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially released the admit card for the class 10 board examinations 2026. All the students who are going to appear for the exam can now download their hall ticket through the official website, i.e. pseb.ac.in.

The board exams are scheduled to take place on 6th March, 2026 and will end on 1st April, 2026. Students must note that an admit card is a very important document for the examination as they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam without it. They can collect their hall tickets from their schools.