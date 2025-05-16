PSEB Class 10 Result 2025 OUT: pseb.ac.in Not Working? Here’s How To Check Result Via SMS, DigiLocker

PSEB Class 10th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the class 10th result today i.e.16th May, 2025, Friday. All the students who have appeared for the Punjab board class 10th examination can now check their results through the official PSEB website, i.e. pseb.ac.in.

Students will be able to access their result by entering their Roll number on the board’s official website. Results can also be accessed through the DigiLocker application if the website is not working due to heavy traffic and students can also check their class 10th result without the internet via SMS facility.

PSEB Class 10th Result 2025: How To Check Result Via SMS?

Step 1- Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Type a message in this format- “PB10(Your Roll Number)”

Step 3- Send this message to the number provided by the board- 5676750.

Step 4- Your Punjab Board class 10th result will appear on your screen in the SMS format.

Step 5- Check your scores and save it for future reference.

PSEB Class 10th Result 2025: How To Check Result Via DigiLocker?

Step 1- Go to the official DigiLocker website- results.digilocker.gov.in or open the application.

Step 2- Login into your account by using your Aadhar card number or registered mobile number.

Step 3- Find the education section and then select your board- “Punjab School Education Board”

Step 4- Enter the required details of yours correctly. .

Step 5- Download the marks memo of your Punjab Board Class 10th Result.

The class 10th Punjab Board examination took place from 10th March, 2025 to 4th April, 2025 and class 12th examination was held from 13th February to 4th April, 2025 and the class 12th result was declared on 14th May, 2025. In 2024, the class 10th result was declared on 18th April and the overall pass percentage for PSEB class 10th stood at 97.24 per cent while the pass percentage of 2023 was 97.54 per cent. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.