PSEB Class 10 Result 2025: Punjab Board Result DECLARED At pseb.ac.in- Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

PSEB Class 10th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the class 10th result today i.e.16th May, 2025, Friday. All the students who have appeared for the Punjab board class 10th examination can now check their results through the official PSEB website, i.e. pseb.ac.in. Students will be able to access their result by entering their Roll number on the board’s official website.

PSEB Class 10th Result 2025; Direct Link To Download The Result

PSEB Class 10th Result 2025: Pass Percentage Of This Year

The overall pass percentage of class 10th result stands at 95.61 per cent this year. A total of 2,77,746 students have appeared for the Punjab board class 10th examination, out of which 2,65,548 students have successfully passed the exam. The pass percentage of female candidates stands at 96.85 per cent, while the pass percentage of male students is 94.50 per cent this year and 50 per cent of Transgender students passed the PSEB Class 10th examination.

PSEB Class 10th Result 2025: Steps To Check the Result

Step 1- Go to the official website of PSEB- pseb.ac.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of “PSEB 10th Result 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4- Enter all the required details of yours like your roll number correctly and submit it.

Step 5- After submission your Punjab board class 10th result will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your score and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your result for future reference.

The class 10th Punjab Board examination took place from 10th March, 2025 to 4th April, 2025 and class 12th examination was held from 13th February to 4th April, 2025 and the class 12th result was declared on 14th May, 2025. In 2024, the class 10th result was declared on 18th April and the overall pass percentage for PSEB class 10th stood at 97.24 per cent while the pass percentage of 2023 was 97.54 per cent. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.