PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 OUT at pseb.ac.in: Check direct link, scorecard, and other details

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 OUT: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 12th result 2026. Students can now check and download their scorecard through the official website. If the website is down, students can also access their results through DigiLocker, SMS, and the UMANG app.

Also Read: PSEB 12th Result 2026 releasing today at pseb.ac.in: Know when and where to download scorecard

Official website to check PSEB Class 12th result 2026

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Students must regularly check the official website pseb.ac.in.

How to check PSEB class 12th result 2026

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the "Results" section

3. Open the PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 link

4. Enter your roll number

5. Submit

6. Download and save your marksheet

Details mentioned on the scorecard

1. Full Name

2. Father's Name

3. Roll Number

4. Registration Number

5. Date of Birth

6. School Code

7. Subject-wise marks

8. Qualification Status

Also Read: Punjab Board 12th Result 2026: PSEB to release results today at 12.30 PM; Check how to download scorecard from pseb.ac.in

Easy steps to check PSEB class 12th results via UMANG

1. Open the UMANG app

2. Log in using your mobile number

3. Select the "Punjab School Education Board"

4. Click on the "Class 12 Result 2026"

5. Enter your login details

6. Submit the details

7. Download and save your marksheet

Steps to download marksheet through DigiLocker

1. Visit the DigiLocker website

2. Log in with your registered mobile number

3. Go to "Issued Documents"

4. Choose Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

5. Open the Class 12 marksheet link

6. Enter your login details

7. Download and save it for the future

Check your PSEB Result via SMS

1. Open the SMS app.

2. Type: PB12 (space) your roll number

Example: PB12 12345678

3. Send it to 5676750.

4. Your result will be shown on your screen.

The declaration of the PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 marks an important moment for students across Punjab as they move ahead in their academic journey. Students are advised to carefully check their scorecards, download and save a copy for future use, and stay updated with the official website for information regarding rechecking, compartment exams, and admission procedures.