PSEB class 12 result 2026 to be announced on this date, check details

PSEB Class 12 result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board has officially announced the date for the declaration of the PSEB Class 12 Result 2026. According to the latest update, the Punjab Board Senior Secondary result will be declared on May 13, 2026. Lakhs of students from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams are now eagerly waiting for their final scores.

The result announcement was confirmed by PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh. Students will be able to access their marksheets online through the official website after the declaration.

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 date and time

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Punjab Board will release the Class 12 result on:

Result Date: May 13, 2026 Expected Time: Around 12 PM

Where to check Punjab board class 12 result

Students can check their results on the official website pseb.ac.in

How to check PSEB 12th result 2026

To check the PSEB class 12th results, students will need to follow the instructions given below:

Visit the official PSEB website Click on the “PSEB Class 12 Result 2026” link Enter roll number and required credentials Submit the details Download and save the marksheet for future reference

How to check PSEB 12th result via SMS

Students can also access their scores through SMS.

SMS Format:

Type: PB12 Roll Number

Send it to: 5676750

The result will be delivered to the registered mobile number through SMS.

Details mentioned on the marksheet

The online scorecard will include:

Student’s name Roll number Subject-wise marks Total marks obtained Stream details Pass/fail status Grades and percentage

This year, over 2.65 lakh students reportedly appeared for the Punjab Board Class 12 examinations conducted across the state. Keeping student mental health in mind during the result period, Punjab Board has also introduced a psychological guidance helpline for students facing stress and anxiety related to exam results.