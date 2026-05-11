Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3046405https://zeenews.india.com/education/pseb-class-12-result-2026-to-be-announced-on-this-date-check-details-3046405.html
NewsEducationPSEB class 12 result 2026 to be announced on this date, check details
PSEB 12TH RESULT 2026

PSEB class 12 result 2026 to be announced on this date, check details

PSEB Class 12 result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board has officially declared the date for the declaration of the PSEB Class 12 Result 2026which will be May 13, 2026, at pseb.ac.in.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 11, 2026, 02:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PSEB class 12 result 2026 to be announced on this date, check details

PSEB Class 12 result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board has officially announced the date for the declaration of the PSEB Class 12 Result 2026. According to the latest update, the Punjab Board Senior Secondary result will be declared on May 13, 2026. Lakhs of students from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams are now eagerly waiting for their final scores. 

The result announcement was confirmed by PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh. Students will be able to access their marksheets online through the official website after the declaration. 

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 date and time

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Punjab Board will release the Class 12 result on:

  1. Result Date: May 13, 2026
  2. Expected Time: Around 12 PM

Where to check Punjab board class 12 result

Students can check their results on the official website pseb.ac.in

How to check PSEB 12th result 2026

To check the PSEB class 12th results, students will need to follow the instructions given below:

  1. Visit the official PSEB website
  2. Click on the “PSEB Class 12 Result 2026” link
  3. Enter roll number and required credentials
  4. Submit the details
  5. Download and save the marksheet for future reference

How to check PSEB 12th result via SMS

Students can also access their scores through SMS.

SMS Format:

Type: PB12 Roll Number

Send it to: 5676750

The result will be delivered to the registered mobile number through SMS. 

Details mentioned on the marksheet

The online scorecard will include:

  1. Student’s name
  2. Roll number
  3. Subject-wise marks
  4. Total marks obtained
  5. Stream details
  6. Pass/fail status
  7. Grades and percentage

This year, over 2.65 lakh students reportedly appeared for the Punjab Board Class 12 examinations conducted across the state. Keeping student mental health in mind during the result period, Punjab Board has also introduced a psychological guidance helpline for students facing stress and anxiety related to exam results. 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

urvil patel
CSK's Urvil Patel dedicates historic knock against LSG to his father - WATCH
Iran Strait of Hormuz Closure
‘Nothing but escalation’: Iran responds to deployment of French warships
Bihar Viral Video
Deadly 'jugaad': Bihar locals risk electrocution to charge mobile phones
strongest passport in world
World's 7 Strongest Passports: No US or China at top; Check India's rank
Mother’s Day 2026
Salman Khan drops heartwarming Mother’s Day post
urvil patel
I just wanted to': Urvil Patel reveals his plan after historic knock for CSK
Loktak lake
World’s only floating National Park: Inside Loktak Lake, the Jewel of Manipur
char dham yatra
Uttarakhand: Char Dham bus overturns near Rishikesh, one injured
urvil patel
IPL 2026: Urvil Patel, Jamie Overton help CSK beat LSG by 5 wickets
kerala crime news
Kerala man sentenced to 2 years for stealing solar light batteries