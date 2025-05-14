PSEB Class 12th Result 2025 DECLARED At pseb.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

PSEB result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Class 12 board exam results today, May 14, 2025, at 3 PM. After the results are declared, students can check their PSEB 12th results on the official website — pseb.ac.in — using their roll numbers. This year, the Class 12 exams were held from February 19 to April 4. The PSEB Mohali Board Class 12 exams were conducted from February 19 to April 4 in a pen-and-paper format, with practical exams held from February 27 to March 4.

The exams covered all three streams: science, commerce, and arts. To pass the PSEB Class 12 exams, students must score at least 33 percent marks. For subjects with both practical and theory components, students need to pass each section separately. While the overall pass percentage for each subject is 33 percent, students who score 20 percent in the practical section and 33 percent in the theory section will also be considered as having passed.

PSEB result 2025: Here’s how to check online

Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in Click on the "Result" tab Select the PSEB 12th result link Enter your credentials and log in View and download your result.

PSEB result 2025; direct link here

PSEB Result 2025: Past year trends

Last year, the results were announced on April 30. In 2024, 2,84,452 students appeared for the exam, and 2,64,662 passed, making the overall pass percentage 93.04%. Girls had a pass rate of 95.74%, while boys recorded 90.74%.

In 2023, the results were declared on May 24. That year, 2,96,709 students appeared, and 2,74,378 passed. The pass percentage was 92.47%, with girls at 95.14% and boys at 90.25%.