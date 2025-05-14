PSEB Class 12th Result 2025 DECLARED: pseb.ac.in Down? Here’s How To Check Via SMS, Digilocker

PSEB Class 12th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the Class 12 exam results today, May 14, 2025, after 3 PM. The official update on the board’s website puts an end to the wait for students who took the Senior Secondary exams held across Punjab from February 13 to April 4. Students can check their provisional marksheets online at pseb.ac.in by entering their roll number or full name. This digital result will act as an official document for college admissions and other academic purposes until the final marksheets are issued by their schools.

PSEB Result 2025: Here's how to check via SMS

To address connectivity challenges in rural and low-network areas, the board has introduced an SMS-based result service. Students can check their results by typing:

PB12 [space] Roll Number and sending it to 56767650.

PSEB Class 12th Result 2025: Here's how to check via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker mobile app and log in to your account

Step 2: Go to the ‘Education’ section

Step 3: Choose ‘Punjab’ and then select ‘PSEB’ to view your Class 12 marksheet

Step 4: Download your digital marksheet for future use

The PSEB Mohali Board Class 12 exams were conducted from February 19 to April 4 in a pen-and-paper format, with practical exams held from February 27 to March 4. The exams covered all three streams: science, commerce, and arts. To pass the PSEB Class 12 exams, students must score at least 33 percent marks. For subjects with both practical and theory components, students need to pass each section separately. While the overall pass percentage for each subject is 33 percent, students who score 20 percent in the practical section and 33 percent in the theory section will also be considered as having passed.