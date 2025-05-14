PSEB Class 12th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Class 12 board exam results on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 3 PM. Students who took the exam can check their results on the official website — pseb.ac.in. To view the result, they will need to enter their roll number on the result page. The PSEB Class 12 exams were held from February 19 to April 4, 2025.

According to reports, approximately 2.84 lakh students appeared for the Punjab Board Class 12 exams this year. To pass the PSEB Class 12 examination, students must score more than 33% in each subject. The exams were conducted from February 19 to April 4, 2025.

PSEB Class 12th Result 2025: Here’s how to check scores online

Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in Click on the link for the Class 12th result. Enter your login details and submit. Your PSEB Class 12 Result 2025 will appear on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future use.

Last year, the results were declared on April 30, 2024. A total of 2,84,452 students appeared, and 2,64,662 passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was 93.04%. Girls did better than boys, with a pass percentage of 95.74%, while 90.74% of boys cleared the exam.

In 2023, the PSEB Class 12 results were announced earlier on May 24. That year, 2,96,709 students appeared for the exam, out of which 2,74,378 passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 92.47%. Girls performed better with a pass rate of 95.14%, while 90.25% of boys cleared the exam.