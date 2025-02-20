PSEB PSTET Result 2024-25 Released At pstet.pseb.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

PSEB PSTET Result 2024-25: The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (PSCERT) has announced the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 results today, February 19, 2025. Candidates who took the exam can check their results and download their scorecards from the official website: https://pstet.pseb.ac.in. The PSTET 2025 exam was held to assess candidates' eligibility for teaching jobs in Punjab schools. It had two papers—Paper 1 for those who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8. The scorecards will show the marks obtained in each paper and whether the candidate has qualified.

Candidates should have their registered email ID and password ready to check their results. Those who pass the exam will receive a PSTET certificate, which will be valid for seven years from the date of issue.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducted the state-level Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) on December 1, 2024. Following the exam, the board released the provisional answer key and allowed candidates to submit objections from December 10 to 15 until 5 PM. PSTET serves as the minimum qualification required for teaching positions in Punjab.

The exam had two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 included questions on child development and pedagogy, Language I, Language II, mathematics, and environmental studies. The test consisted of 150 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark.

PSEB PSTET Result 2024-25: Steps to download here

Go to the official PSEB website: https://pstet.pseb.ac.in.

Find and click on the "Result" section on the homepage.

Select the link for "Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 Result."

Enter your registered email ID and password.

Click "Submit" to view your result and scorecard.

Download and save your result for future use.

The PSTET is an important exam for those aspiring to teach in government and private schools in Punjab. It assesses candidates' knowledge and teaching skills to ensure they meet the necessary standards for teaching primary and upper primary students.