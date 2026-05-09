PSEB Punjab Board 10th result 2026: Check date, time and where to download scorecard

PSEB 10th result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board has officially announced the PSEB Class 10th result 2026 date. According to the latest notification released by the board's chairman on social media, the PSEB 10th result 2026 will be declared on May 11, 2026, at 12:30 PM.

Students who have appeared for the Punjab Board 10th exams 2026, will be able to check their PSEB matric result online.

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To check the Punjab Board Class 10th result through the official PSEB website, pseb.ac.in, students will need their roll number and other required login credentials.

The PSEB Class 10 examinations were held from March 6 to April 1, 2026. This year more than 2.84 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams

PSEB Class 10 result date and time

As per official updates, the Punjab Board Class 10 result is expected to be announced on the official website.

Result Date: May 11, 2026

Expected Time: Around 12:30 PM

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Where to check Punjab board 10th result 2026

Students can access their results through the official website:

pseb.ac.in

digilocker.gov.in

How to check the Punjab board class 10 result

Once the Punjab School Education Board 10th class result link is available on the official website, students will be able to check their PSEB 10th result by using their roll number. To check the result, students will need to follow the steps given below:

Visit the official PSEB website

Click on the “Class 10 Result 2026” link

Enter roll number and required credentials

Submit the details

Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Details mentioned on the PSEB 10th scorecard

Once students download their PSEB 10th sorecard, they are advised to check the following details on it. The online marksheet will include:

Student’s name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Grades

Pass/fail status

Along with Class 10 results, the Punjab Board will also release the Class 12 result on May 13, 2026, marking the beginning of result season for students across the state.