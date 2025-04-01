PSEB Punjab Board Class 5th, 8th Result 2025 To Be Released Soon At pseb.ac.in- Check Details Here

PSEB Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will soon announce the Class 5 and Class 8 results for the 2025 academic year. Based on previous years, the results are likely to be announced in April 2025, with Class 5 results expected in the first week of April and Class 8 results towards the end of the month. However, there’s no official announcement regarding the date and time of the results. The Class 5 exams were conducted from March 7 to March 13, 2025, while the Class 8 exams took place from February 19 to March 7, 2025.

PSEB Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link for Punjab Board Class 5 Result 2025 or Punjab Board Class 8 Result 2025.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy for future reference.

PSEB Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

Student’s full name

Roll number

School name

Parent’s name

Marks obtained in each subject

Total score

To check the Class 5 result, type "PB05" and send it to 5676750.

For the Class 8 result, type "PB8" and send it to 5676750.

PSEB Result 2025: Past year trends

The PSEB Class 5 Results 2024 were declared on April 1, 2024. A total of 3,06,438 students appeared for the exam, achieving an impressive 99.8% pass rate. Among them, 1,44,653 were girls, and 1,61,767 were boys.

Similarly, the PSEB Class 8 Results 2024 were announced on April 30, 2024, with an overall 98.31% pass rate. Girls performed better, securing a 98.82% pass percentage, while boys recorded a 97.84% pass rate.