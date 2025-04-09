PSEB Punjab Board Class 5th Class Result 2025 Declared At pseb.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

PSEB Class 5th Result 2025: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, has announced the PSEB Class 5 Result 2025 at the school level. As per media reports, the overall pass percentage is 99.54%. Government schools performed slightly better with a pass rate of 99.56%, while non-government schools recorded 99.50%. After downloading the Punjab Board Class 5 scorecard, students should carefully check all the details mentioned. The scorecard will include important information such as the student's full name, roll number, parents' names, school name, total marks, and subject-wise marks.

To view the PSEB Class 5 Result 2025, students need to enter their registration number or roll number along with their date of birth on the official portal.

PSEB Class 5th Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Navigate to the results section and click on the link for “Punjab Class 5th Result 2025”

Step 3: A new page will open where students need to enter their login details

Step 4: Click the ‘Submit’ button, and the PSEB Class 5 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use

PSEB Class 5th Result 2025: Past year trends

Over the last four years, the Punjab Board Class 5 pass percentage has consistently stayed above 99%, and a similar trend is expected this year. In 2024, a total of 3,06,438 students appeared for the Punjab Board Class 5 exam. Pathankot district recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.96%, while Mohali had the lowest at 99.65%.

