PSEB Punjab Board Class 8th Result 2025 Declared At pseb.ac.in- 97.3% Students Passed, Check Details Here

PSEB Class 8th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially declared the results for Class 8, 2025 session. Students who have appeared for the PSEB class 8 examination can check their results on the official website- pseb.ac.in.

The Class 8 examinations took place from 19th February, 2025 to 7th March, 2025 across various centers in Punjab. A total of 290,471 students from 10,471 schools participated in these examinations. Out of which, 282,627 students successfully passed the examination, leading to an overall pass percentage of 97.30%.

PSEB Class 8th Result 2025: Steps To Check the Result

Step 1- Go to the official PSEB website-pseb.ac.in.

Step 2- You will see the “PSEB 8th Result 2025” link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- Enter your required credentials and submit your details.

Step 4- After submission, your result will appear on your phone screen.

Step 5- Check your result properly and download the page.

Step 6- Take out the print out for future reference.

PSEB Class 8th Result 2025: Girls Outshine Boys

Female students have once again surpassed the male students. The pass percentage of the girls in PSEB Class 8 2025 Results is 98.9%, while boys have a pass percentage of 96.49%

PSEB Class 8th Result 2025: Meet The Toppers

Puneet Verma: Puneet has secured the first rank by achieving a perfect score of 600 out of 600 marks in class 8th examination.

Navjot Kaur: Navjot achieved a perfect 600 out of 600 marks, securing the second rank.

Navjot Kaur has secured the third rank with an impressive score of 599 out of 600 marks.

In the previous year, 2024, the pass percentage of PSEB Class 8th examination was 98.31% which is slightly higher than this year’s pass percentage, which is 97.30%. In 2024, the pass percentage of female students was 98.83%, while the pass percentage of male students was 97.84%. The performance of the students has been amazing showing their dedication and efforts.