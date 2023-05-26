topStoriesenglish2613653
PUNJAB BOARD RESULT 2023

PSEB Result 2023 (OUT): Punjab Board 10th Result DECLARED At pseb.ac.in, Direct Link And Steps To Download Punjab Board Scorecards Here

Punjab Board Result 2023: PSEB 10th Results 2023 is now available on the official website www.pseb.ac.in, scroll down for the direct link to download Punjab Board 10th scorecards.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau

PSEB 10th Result 2023 Declared: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the PSEB Class 10 Results today, May 26 and students can check the same by 11:30 am. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board 10th exams this year can now check thier results and download their PSEB 10th scorecrads from the official website - www.pseb.ac.in.

Students can download their Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

PSEB Result 2023 Declared: Here's How To Download Punjab Board 10th Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link available PSEB 10th Result 2023

Step 3: A new window will open, enter your login details and submit

Step 4: Your Punjab Class 10 Result 2023 or Punjab Class 10 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout of it for all

PSEB 10th Result 2023 Direct Link

Students who are unable to access their results on the official website can check and download their PSEB 10th Result 2023 via SMS and DIgiLocker as well.

