topStoriesenglish2623731
NewsEducation
PSSSB CLERK ADMIT CARD 2023

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Released At sssb.punjab.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023: Candidates who applied for the PSSSB Clerk Cum Data Entry Operator recruitment exam can check and download the admit card from the official website--sssb.punjab.gov.in, scroll down dor direct link and other details here.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 04:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Released At sssb.punjab.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023: The 2023 Clerk Admit Card for the Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board has been published. Candidates who applied for the PSSSB Clerk Cum Data Entry Operator recruitment exam can check and download the admit card from the official website--sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates will need to input their application number and date of birth in order to access the admission card. 

The PSSSB Recruitment Exam for the position of Clerk Cum Data Entry Operator (CCDEO) will be held on June 25, 2023. 

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023: Steps to download admit card here

1. Visit the official website- sssb.punjab.gov.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the PSSSB Clerk Admit card download link.

3. A new login page would open.

4. Enter your application number and date of birth.

5. Access the admit card and download the same.

6. Take a printout for the future references

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023: Important Dates

Recruiting Body Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board
Exam name PSSSB Clerk Cum Data Entry Operator
Post Clerk Cum Data Entry Operator (CCDEO)
Vacancies 917
Category Admit Card
Status Released
Date of release 19th June 2023
Exam date 25th June 2023
official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023; direct link for admit card here

Candidates can check the important details like their name, exam date, timings and others on the admit card.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile