PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Released At sssb.punjab.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023: The 2023 Clerk Admit Card for the Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board has been published. Candidates who applied for the PSSSB Clerk Cum Data Entry Operator recruitment exam can check and download the admit card from the official website--sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates will need to input their application number and date of birth in order to access the admission card.

The PSSSB Recruitment Exam for the position of Clerk Cum Data Entry Operator (CCDEO) will be held on June 25, 2023.

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023: Steps to download admit card here

1. Visit the official website- sssb.punjab.gov.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the PSSSB Clerk Admit card download link.

3. A new login page would open.

4. Enter your application number and date of birth.

5. Access the admit card and download the same.

6. Take a printout for the future references

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023: Important Dates

Recruiting Body Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board Exam name PSSSB Clerk Cum Data Entry Operator Post Clerk Cum Data Entry Operator (CCDEO) Vacancies 917 Category Admit Card Status Released Date of release 19th June 2023 Exam date 25th June 2023 official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

Candidates can check the important details like their name, exam date, timings and others on the admit card.